A great baseball season came to an end for the Hawley Bearcats at McMurry’s Driggers Field on Thursday night.

The New Home Leopards punched their second straight trip to the state tournament by winning Game 1, 5-1, and Game 2, 12-2.

The Leopards won Game 1 and never trailed. They scored single runs in the first and fourth innings of the game, and pulled away with three runs in the fifth inning.

Game 2 started much better for Hawley. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the game, but New Home answered with three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 3-2 lead heading into a long lightning delay. The Leopards came out of the delay and scored eight runs to take control.

New Home is headed back to the state baseball tournament.

The season is over for Hawley, but they finish with a record of 25-11.