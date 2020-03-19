New Jersey family builds replica of Augusta National’s 12th hole, Golden Bell

We aren’t going to get to see The Masters at Augusta National in April this year because of the coronavirus, thanks to Lou Stagner, wife Amy and their daughter, Abby, we get to look at the 12th hole at Augusta.

They worked together tobuild a Lego representation of the famous par 3 in their basement in New Jersey.

Stagner said, “We saw a replica of Augusta clubhouse made from Lego, and she said ‘let’s build a golf hole and sell it.'”

The family spent a total of sixty hours on the project and used 20,000 individual pieces.

The Stagner’s plan to sell the model and give the proceeds to a charity that helps the homeless.

Stagner added, “The “business” idea quickly turned into a “let’s sell this and donate all the money to charity idea”. We have engaged a few players and others to see who might be interested in partnering on this. We are still searching for a partner and unfortunately the Coronavirus has somewhat put a damper on the original plan.”

The dimensions of the replica are 30 inches wide by 50 inches long by 20 inches high.