1  of  49
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Episcopal St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

New Jersey family builds replica of Augusta National’s 12th hole, Golden Bell

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We aren’t going to get to see The Masters at Augusta National in April this year because of the coronavirus, thanks to Lou Stagner, wife Amy and their daughter, Abby, we get to look at the 12th hole at Augusta.

They worked together tobuild a Lego representation of the famous par 3 in their basement in New Jersey.

Stagner said, “We saw a replica of Augusta clubhouse made from Lego, and she said ‘let’s build a golf hole and sell it.'”

The family spent a total of sixty hours on the project and used 20,000 individual pieces.

The Stagner’s plan to sell the model and give the proceeds to a charity that helps the homeless.

Stagner added, “The “business” idea quickly turned into a “let’s sell this and donate all the money to charity idea”. We have engaged a few players and others to see who might be interested in partnering on this. We are still searching for a partner and unfortunately the Coronavirus has somewhat put a damper on the original plan.”

The dimensions of the replica are 30 inches wide by 50 inches long by 20 inches high.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports