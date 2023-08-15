The Coleman Bluecats enter the new season trying to go back to the playoffs for the third year in a row.

It’s not going to be easy, thought.

They lost a bunch of guys that led the way the previous two years.

The Bluecats need new players to step up, and head coach John Elder and his players are confident that new leaders are going to come forward and get the job done.

George Salas said, “Last year we lost David and Garrett, our two starting tackles and that kinda hurt. But, we got two new guys. We’ve got Skylar and Ezekiel and they’re good. They did good on JV and they’re up and coming and they’re good.”

Head coach John Elder said, “Yeah right, we’ve got some young kids that are gonna have to step it up and fill in the gaps and some kids playing some new positions and I think everybody’s handled it well and the transition. We’ve got a long way to go no doubt, but we’ve got the will to learn each and everyday and pay attention. So, I think we can pan out. We’re not gonna be heavy on numbers and play a lot of kids both ways and small 2A football that’s what it’s all about.”

Elder is entering his tenth season as the head coach in Coleman.

The Bluecats first scrimmage of the year was against Class 2A Division II state champion Albany, and they’re final scrimmage is Thursday night at home against Eastland.