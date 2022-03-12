After winning three conference tournament games in three days, the ACU Men’s Basketball team earned a stop in the Western Athletic Conference Championship game.

The ACU Wildcats and the New Mexico State Aggies battled for 40-minutes, but when the game clock hit triple-zeroes, ACU’s season came to an end with a tough loss, 66-52.

In the first half, New Mexico State went on 16-2 run, and the Wildcats played from behind the rest of the way.

Including the conference tournament, this loss brings ACU’s final overall record on the season to 23-10, with a 14-8 record in the WAC.

Even though the Wildcats season is over, advancing all the way to the conference championship game in their first season in the WAC, is something this program can definitely hang its hat on as they build towards the future.