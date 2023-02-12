ARLINGTON, Texas – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) has received notice from New Mexico State University that its men’s basketball program has suspended operations for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The remaining 12 WAC men’s basketball programs will all qualify for the upcoming 2023 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas this March. WAC administrators continue to evaluate how scheduled games that were to involve New Mexico State will be addressed in regard to seeding for the conference tournament.

–STATEMENT FROM WAC COMMISSIONER BRIAN THORNTON–

“The Western Athletic Conference is committed to both the mental and physical wellbeing of all of our student-athletes. We are saddened and disappointed that hazing continues to be a part of our society at any level.

Over the last 48 hours, our staff and membership have been working to find a solution that best protects every WAC student-athlete and institution. We fully support New Mexico State’s decision to suspend the rest of its season, as they take this time to focus on the health and safety of their student-athletes.

We look forward to capping off an amazing men’s basketball season with our tournament in Las Vegas March 6-11.”