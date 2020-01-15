New season can’t come quick enough for Texas

A few of the Texas Rangers stopped in Abilene on their caravan across the state of Texas on Tuesday.

The Rangers are coming off a 67-95 season in the 2019 season.

That was last in the American League West.

It was a rough year, but it’s time to look ahead.

The 2020 Rangers have much higher expectations for the new season, and according to long time voice of the Rangers, Eric Nadel, they are ready to get started.

Nadel said, “I like the fact that for the first time in a really long time, probably since the World Series years, have a very formitable five-man rotation. Picking up Cory Kluber, Kyle Gibson, and Jordan Lyles to go with two all-stars, Mike Minor and Lance Lynn. That’s a really solid five and definitely better and deeper than the Rangers have had a long time.”

The Rangers are getting ready to report to spring training in Arizona.

The season starts in March.