New skill position players are key for Jim Ned in 2019

The Jim Ned Indians are back for another day of two-a-days to prepare for their first game against Coleman. With 13 starters returning, the Indians are ready to get back on the field for those Friday night lights.

Dylan Martin said, “It feels great. A lot of physicality, a lot of hard work is going in right now to prepare us for district and the playoffs.”

Despite losing Cooper Castro, Casey Hall and a few other key players, the Indians have a lot of familiar faces coming back for the 2019 season.

Coach Fanning said, “Well we’ve got a lot of depth at those skilled positions. We’ve got a lot of kids coming off that sub varsity group. You know our JV and freshman teams haven’t lost a game in two years so there’s some skill and there were already good backups in those positions. Senior, Riley Perry at the runningback position and Casey Hall, Senior Jamin Harwell comin in to play the slot for us. So those are guys that will produce for us and there’s some good young guys behind them as well.”

With the depth that the Indians are bringing back to the team there will be plenty of players to step into those roles to have another successful year.

Spencer McCarty said, “It’s very important because we have to step into those roles and then go farther than we did last year which is always the goal. “

The Indians have two and a half weeks of practice before they kick off their first game against Coleman August 30th at 7:30.