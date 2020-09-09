New starters at Cooper are fitting into the line up

The Cooper Cougars got back on the field for their second practice on Tuesday.

They enter the season with some questions on both sides of the ball, but the biggest questions are along the offensive line.

There are three new big bodies in the starting line up this season, and head coach Aaron Roan says the new guys are coming along.

He says he forsees more growth down the road.

Roan said, “We are pleased with the progress that we’ve been making. We will see more later on in the week when we can put the shoulder pads with the helmets. That’s where a lot of things can be put together, and we can see a little bit more. I’ve been pleased with the ways those guys are progressing, especially the offensive line. I like what they are doing. We’ve got to keep moving forward and continue to get better each day.”

The Cougars put the pads on later in the week.

Cooper’s first regular season game is September 24 at Odessa Permian.