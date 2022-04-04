ACU’s Scott Field at ACU is getting a new toy this week.

It’s a new scoreboard.

The scoreboard can show video at the top to be used for various things during the game.

It’s a great addition to a good facility, and the head coach likes what he sees.

Head coach Rick McCarty said, “Yeah you know I think it’s another step in the right direction for our program. Long time coming, but it’s just gonna be a lot of opportunity there with a game day experience for our fans and for our players. Um but honestly there’s a practice and player development and we’ll be able to utilize it. That’ll be great for fan experience and create a little better game day environment. We’re constantly trying to promote and push and our marketing team does a great job. So I’m sure there will be some things to iron out here in the next five games or whatever. Once it gets up and functioning and running, I think it’ll be a big asset to our program.”

This is a big week for the Wildcats.

The videoboard is ready for ACU’s two-game series with Air Force starting on Wednesday.

The first game starts at 6 p.m. at Scott Field, and it concludes on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Both games are going to be preceeded by flyovers.

A B-1 Bomber from Dyess Air Force Base is featured on Tuesday.

F-16’s will get things started on Wednesday night.