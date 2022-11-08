The Abilene High Eagles are coming off their open date, and they are headed to El Paso.

The Eagles offense has been adding several elements to the game plan in the last three weeks with the addition of freshman Brayden Henry at quarterback.

His arrival opens up some things that weren’t there before, and it breathed some life into that side of the ball.

Fullen said, “Every opportunity we get to practice or get to play, especially offensively, we’re just getting more experience and maturity. Yeah, I think it keeps things exciting.”

Abilene High opens their third straight playoff appearance in El Paso against Del Valle on Thursday night.

They get it going at 7 p.m.