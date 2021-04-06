Nine Howard Payne Yellow Jackets Receive All-Conference Honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – Today the American Southwest Conference announced the 2020-21 football awards and Howard Payne University had nine players recognized on the list after a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Landon McKinney – Freshman of the Year

Freshman of the Year honors went to HPU quarterback Landon McKinney. He led the ASC with 1,310 yards passing on 83-of-141 attempts with nine touchdowns. McKinney also ran 40 times for 172 yards and four TDs.

Jake Parker – First Team Offense – WR

Parker led the league and the nation in receiving yards with 754 in just five games. He led the league in yards per game (150.8) and receptions per game (7.5).

Kyle Bell – First Team Defense – LB

Bell led the conference and was ranked fifth in the nation in total tackles with 56 (10.6 per game). He also led the league in solo tackles with 31 and recorded three pass breakups and had one interception.

James Jakubowski – Third Team Defense – DL

Jakubowski had 30 total tackles for the Jackets and 5.5 for loss providing much need quarterback pressure for the HPU defense.

Peyton Lowe – Third Team Defense – LB

Lowe finished seventh overall in the conference with 40 tackles, 3.5 for loss. He also had one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

Cameron Gutierrez – HM Offense – OL

Starting in all five games, Gutierrez was one of the senior anchors on the offensive line that helped the Jackets to a league best 270.2 yards per game passing. Under the offensive line’s protection, the Jacket offense finished ranked second in the conference in total offense at 466.0 yards per game.

Tyler Howard – HM Offense – OL

Starting in all five games, Howard was one of the senior anchors on the offensive line that helped the Jackets to a league best 270.2 yards per game passing. Under the offensive line’s protection, the Jacket offense finished ranked second in the conference in total offense at 466.0 yards per game.

Aaron Alderete – HM Defense – DL

Alderete was one of the leaders on the team in tackles and pass rushing this season for the Jackets.

Matthew Martin – Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year