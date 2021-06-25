Nine McMurry swimmers earn SCAC Academic Honor Roll

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) announced its academic honor roll selections on Friday. McMurry University, an associate member for men’s and women’s swimming, placed nine on the list.

To qualify, a scholar-athlete must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 for the term and be a regular member of a varsity athletic team in a sport sponsored by the conference.

Since its inception in 1997 just over 38,500 male and female student-athletes have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom. This year marks the eighth-straight season that the SCAC has named more than 1,000 student-athletes to its Academic Honor Roll with 1,503 this year.

Five from the McMurry men’s swimming team made the list, including Jaxon Batten, Terrin Boehmer, Brayden Reeves, Alfonso Santoya and Alec Satre.

Additionally, four women’s swimmers earned honors in Kaitlynn Cozma, Elizabeth Jordan, Maddie Smith and Kristina Sullivan.