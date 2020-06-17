Nine War Hawks named to ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete team

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference office announced its 2019-20 Winter-Spring Distinguished Scholar-Athlete teams on Tuesday, as nine War Hawks were honored by the conference office.

Below are McMurry’s Winter-Spring Distinguished Scholar-Athletes:

• Skyler Reyna – Senior, Women’s Basketball

• Elliot Bourke – Senior, Men’s Golf

• Kendalyn Ferguson – Senior, Women’s Golf

• Kollin Morris – Senior, Softball

• Neah Garza – Senior, Women’s Tennis

• Jacob Williams – Junior, Men’s Track and Field

• Joseph Diaz – Junior, Men’s Tennis

• Ethan Schmidt – Sophomore, Baseball

• Kelby Tidwell – Sophomore, Women’s Track and Field

The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams recognize student-athletes who achieve a high level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better) while competing as a starter or important reserve on their team.

From that list – limited to one nominee per school in each ASC championship sport – the sports information directors from the 12 ASC member institutions and two affiliate members select a Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each sport. Those winners are listed at the end of this release.

Overall, 100 scholar-athletes were named to the American Southwest Conference 2020 Winter-Spring Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams.

Skyler Reyna earned second team all-conference honors this season and has been an All-ASC selection for all-four years of her women’s basketball career. She finishes as McMurry’s third all-time leading scorer (1,449) and second all-time rebounder (939). She finished with a 3.75 GPA this semester while majoring in psychology.

Elliot Bourke proved to be one of the top men’s golfers in the ASC prior to the season’s abrupt end, tying for medalist honors at the Rockwind Links Intercollegiate and winning ASC Golfer of the Week in September. Bourke had two top-five finishes, two top-10s, two top-15s and five rounds under par. He owns a 3.70 career GPA and is majoring in business.

Kendalyn Ferguson led the women’s golf team with an average of 84.08 strokes per round and placed ninth at the BSN Sports Dataw Island Invitational this Spring. Ferguson is a mathematics major and had a perfect 4.0 GPA this term.

Kollin Morris started all 15 games in left field for the softball team and had a perfect glove with a 1.000 fielding percentage. She finished with seven runs for the season and 32 for her career. Morris is majoring in psychology and owns a 3.49 career GPA.

Neah Garza recently earned the ASC Medal of Honor and owns a remarkable academic resume, triple majoring in business management, computer science and computer information systems (CIS) while double minoring in mathematics and English. She owns a 3.98 GPA with a 4.0 this semester, while earning four singles wins and six doubles wins on the tennis court.

Jacob Williams was one of two juniors to earn honors for McMurry, serving as a key leg on the track and field 4×400 indoor relay team among other individual events. Williams and his relay team secured the South/Southeast Region’s fastest time during the Texas Tech Matador Qualifier. Williams also had three podium finishes in four indoor meets. In the classroom, he finished with a 3.43 GPA.

Joseph Diaz finished the spring with six singles wins and five doubles winsfor men’s tennis, mainly playing the No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles slots. Diaz is also a member of the McMurry spirit squad and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, turning in a 3.24 GPA. He is majoring in nursing with a minor in psychology.

Ethan Schmidt made a big leap as a sophomore, starting in eight baseball games as the team’s primary third baseman. He batted .333 on the season with two home runs, four doubles, six runs and 10 RBI. On Feb. 22, Schmidt had a career game, batting 3-for-5 with four RBI. He owns a 3.75 career GPA and a 3.93 GPA for the term.

Kelby Tidwell had a solid sophomore campaign for women’s track and field, leading the team in the 60-meter dash, the long jump and as a leg on the 4×400 relay. The set a new personal record in the 60m at Texas Tech with a time of 8.43. In the classroom, Tidwell had a 4.0 GPA this term and owns a 3.96 GPA overall.