NJCAA decision won’t affect Ranger, Cisco operations

RANGER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Despite the NJCAA’s decision to push back the start of the fall sports seasons, Eastland County’s two colleges both plan to move forward with their educational plans – although with a slight twist.

Ranger College President William J. Campion said the college be offering hybrid-style classes at all three of its campuses this fall. Students who would normally be competing in fall sports seasons will still be attending classes in Ranger, Brownwood and Stephenville while they await the start of the spring schedules.

“We are still going to have students on campus and do what we planned,” he said. “The schedule may be a bit different than what we thought, but we will get through this.”

The biggest challenge facing the two campuses with the NJCAA’s decision could be scheduling in the spring. Both colleges have limited gym space, meaning the women’s volleyball teams will have to carve out practice and game time from a schedule that also includes men’s and women’s basketball.

“It is going to be a problem we have to work through,” said RC Athletic Director Stan Feaster. “But, as I have told everyone, it is better to have this problem of scheduling than to not have a schedule at all.”

The fact that students will be on campus was welcome news to both colleges. Both colleges’ main student bodies consist of primarily of athletes.

The one change that was announced by RC officials on Monday afternoon was the starting date for fall classes. Classes will now begin on August 24 instead of August 17.

