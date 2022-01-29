ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Women’s Basketball had the tall task of handing nationally-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor its first loss in American Southwest Conference play, but was unable to do so in a 72-48 loss in Belton on Saturday.

The No. 20 Cru (16-2, 13-0 ASC) used nine-point margins in the first and third quarters to pull ahead and extend its overall win streak to 15 games. McMurry (0-17, 0-12 ASC) tried catching up during the second and fourth quarters, but it was not enough.

Azallee Johnson was McMurry’s leading scorer with eight points and four rebounds in 26 minutes. Emily Holland, Destiny Mathews and Valery Alvarado each added seven points.

Sidney McHenry led the War Hawks on the boards with six rebounds.

UMHB’s leading scorer was Arieona Rosborough with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The War Hawks finish up its road swing on Thursday, Feb. 3 at University of the Ozarks. Opening tip is set for 5:30 p.m. in Clarksville, Ark.