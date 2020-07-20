No announcement made by UIL for 2020 high school football season

The wait for the announcement of the high school football season schedule will continue on.

The announcement from the UIL on the high school football season happening was expected by many to take place Monday.

UIL Athletic Director Susan Elza did not reveal any plans for the fall sports.

Dave campbell’s Texas Football magazine reporter Greg Tepper tweeted that the UIL’s update from the Texas High School Coaches Association virtual convention informed the coaches they may need to be creative in finding ways to ensure district contests are played.

This could be pointing teams in the direction of playing a shortened season, potentially against only district opponents.

The Abilene High Eagles have a seven-team district of Midland Lee, Odessa Permian, San Angelo Central, Midland, Odessa, Wolfforth Frenship. As of right now AHS is supposed to face non-district opponent Amarillo Tascosa to open the season August 28th.

The Cooper Cougars, playing in an eight-team district, are set to head to the Metroplex frequently. Their closest district foe is against Granbury (a 1 hour 55 minute drive). Their other opponents include Azle, Crowley, Justin Northwest, Fort Worth Brewer, Saginaw, and Fort Worth Arlington Heights. They are set to face non-district opponent Keller on the road August 27th.

The Wylie Bulldogs head into a small district of only six total teams. The district features Lubbock-Cooper, Wichita Falls Rider, Wichita Falls, Canyon Randall, and Plainview.

If the UIL rules that only district games will be played, AHS would play 6 games, Cooper would play 7 games, and Wylie would play only 5 games.

The Crosstown Showdown and Southtown Showdown could potentially be in jeopardy of not happening.