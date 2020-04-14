No book forthcoming about ACU’s COVID-19 shortened season

The ACU women’s basketball season, like the rest of the nation, was cut short by the COVID-19 crisis.

ACU head coach Julie Goodenough and her ladies entered the Southland Conference tournament as some folks favorites to win the tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

However, it was not to be.

Goodenough just released a book about the 2019 team that went to the Big Dance, what what a book for this season?

Goodenough said, “My husband said, ‘You should’ve been journaling this last season.’ The abrupt ending would’ve been several chapters. I don’t have any plans on writing another book or keeping another journal. When I tell stories about my coaching career, people tell me I should write a book. I think we should all me documenting special times in our life at work and with our family and stuff like that just to have something to reflect back on.”

Now we wait to see when sports start, again.

Hopefully, we get back to it soon.