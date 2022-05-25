The Stamford Lady Bulldogs are headed back to the state softball tournament.

Led by future Texas Longhorn Citlaly Gutierrez and her no-hitter, the Lady Bulldogs beat Hamlin 10-2 in the regional finals at ACU’s Wells Field.

Gutierrez struggled to open the game with a walk and a wild pitch that allowed a pair of Hamlin runs in the first inning, but settled down, and the Lady Pipers never threatened again.

Stamford tied the game in the bottom of the first and took the lead with one run in the 3rd inning. They broke it open with four runs in the 4th inning and tacked on two more in the 5th.

Stamford is the defending state champion in Class 2A. They begin defense of that championship on Tuesday, May 31, in Austin at the University of Texas’s McCombs Field.