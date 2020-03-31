No Rangers home opener makes March 31 a disappointing day for many

March 31, 2020 did not go as expected for Texas Rangers fans across the country.

For the time being, baseball and the opening of Globe Life Field will be on hold while members of the medical field bravely and selflessly stand their ground during the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball (MLB) has postponed the start of the 2020 season, leaving brand new Globe Life Field in Arlington standing without players or fans.

The Rangers were scheduled to host the Los Angeles Angels in their opener.

There is no current timetable for the MLB to open the season and no set date for Opening Day in Arlington.

The $1.1 billion investment in Globe Life Field will sit and stay empty until the new season begins.

The City of Arlington issued $500 million in bonds for the stadium and will see no revenue until the coronavirus saga comes to a close.

The stadium holds 40,300 people and was expected to sell out.