The Brownwood Lions scored twice as many points this season as last season, and some may wonder, how is that possible?

Coach Will Parker said, “Uh we put in a Noah Shooting System, I don’t know if you heard it talking while it was going.”

The Noah Shooting System measures shots from anywhere on the court and gives instant, verbal feedback to players.

Coach Will Parker added, “Anyways, the Noah has really got these guys really bought in and so the more shots they put on there the more feedback they get and the better they get. So, it’s a good competition between the guys to get in here and get shots up.”

The number 48 being called out means how high the arc of the ball was shot.

The Lions feel good about the season they are having and the success they are putting on the scoreboard.

Luke Moss said, “I mean we can’t do it without eachother, any given night one of us can come out and hit 20 and then the next night you might have three. But it doesn’t matter cause we’re all ready to go play and we have guys coming off the bench and come in and giving 10 or 15 points in lower minutes and everyone comes together.”

Coach even has another way of getting these guys ready for the season.

Bryson Monroe said, “Coach Parker has us doing cross country and everything and our team has been very invested in that and we’re just blessed to be able to wake up every morning to be able to do that. Very thankful for Coach Parker for everything he’s done for us and made us the team we are today.”

Jakob Hataway said, “Um, it means a lot we’ve worked super hard all year. I mean, we’ve got a great atmosphere in that locker room and we can’t do it without everybody here all the time. So, that’s what we look for everyday is everybody contributing to the team.”

The Lions are currently in first place in district play.