ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene Christian University (ACU) may be known for two things; its sports and well, it is a bible college and you know what they say; you don’t leave single. For two recent grads, it wasn’t ACU that brought a young Utah couple together, but the school did help them stay together and make major strides in their athletic careers in baseball and softball.

Former ACU student athletes, Mercedes and Breck Eichelberger, first met in Salt Lake City, Utah where they started dating and eventually got engaged. When their two years ended at a junior college, the couple had to start the process of getting recruited to another place, hopefully together.

Luckily, ACU picked up both Mercedes and Breck, and their story continued in Abilene.

“We both went to Salt Lake Community College. We didn’t know each other before then, but we met while we were there. We kind of were acquaintances at first, like we knew of each other, but when we first started dating, he actually messaged me on Twitter and was like, ‘hey, let’s hangout,'” Mercedes detailed to BCH Sports.

Breck continued, “When we first started hanging out, we would watch, like, the Bachelorette at my apartment every night with her friends and my roommates. So, it was just a good time.”

Before even knowing they could physically stay together, Mercedes said they were engaged.

“That’s kind of how we knew we wanted to go somewhere together, because we got engaged and it was like well, obviously, we wanna stay together,” said Mercedes. “We both wanted to keep playing, so we both would just, like, email all of the same schools and just hope for the best. It just worked out perfect for us to come here, so we’re really blessed.”

Prior to the big cross-country move, the couple had never even left Utah. The move created quite a bit of uncertainty for them.

“Honestly, for me, I think it was more relieving once we got out here, because we didn’t really know anything coming here, because we only knew the schools around our area and stuff. But once we got out here and started to see the facilities and meet the people it was like, ‘okay this is a special place.’ We still didn’t know why it was special yet, it just felt different,” Breck explained.

It would be meeting new people within the ACU and Abilene communities that would calm the young couple’s nerves.

“Just to know, like, we were gonna be somewhere that we were taken care of,” expanded Mercedes. “Everybody here sounded like they were really happy to have us, so it was equally exciting going both ways.”

Some may wonder how the Eichelbergers make it work when both seasons are going on at the same time, and if a life as husband and wife is had during it.

“It is hard, this season,” Mercedes revealed. “There was only one weekend where we were both at home and every other weekend, either one of us was gone, or one of us was home, or both of us were gone. So it was definitely hard, but that’s kind of been what we’re used to ’cause when we started dating, it was already like that.”

Continuing his wife’s train of thought, Breck told BCH Sports, “It was almost worse when we were dating. Because when we were at junior college, how the schedules would work out, whatever school baseball was playing, they would play the same school at different sites. So, either I’d be home and she’d be away or vice versa. It changed a little bit once we got married and started living with each other. There was a little bit more quality time during the season, ’cause it’s just so hard when it’s the season and there’s just so much going on, at least in the spring months.”

“It was honestly easier once we were married, ’cause obviously when you’re dating, you are like, ‘okay, bye, I’m gonna go home now,'” began Mercedes. “But at least now we can always count on, like, after practice, after dinner, we get to go home and be together at home, so we don’t have to say goodbye at the end of every night.”

Making for an even more special game day, there were rare occasions when one spouse could make the other’s game.

“I always loved to look up in the stands and see that he was there, that was always really fun. It didn’t happen as often as we would’ve hoped, obviously, but it was an awesome feeling,” Mercedes smiled.

Breck piggybacked, “I think, for me, it was nicer, like, after the games ’cause, like, everyone would have, like, their family and stuff, and go, like, give hugs and take photos. Then, when she could actually be there, it was like, ‘oh nice! I actually have someone to say hi to,’ instead of, like, going to the locker room and hanging with the guys and stuff.”

Now that the Eichelbergers are graduates, they said they want to thank ACU for the incredible opportunity.

“I’m grateful for all the relationships everyone has at ACU, because I don’t know if the relationships wouldn’t have been there with my coaches and her coaches. I don’t know if it would’ve worked out for us here, but since they already knew each other and they trusted each other a lot, I think that’s how we ended up here,” elated Breck. “I’m really grateful for the people. All the facilities and stuff are really nice, but it would be nothing without the people that are representing the university.”

Mercedes added, “I know that both of our coaches, well especially mine specifically, even now are gonna be cheering us on in life and the opportunities we have now that we’re done with sports. Well, sports here. It’s opened a lot of opportunities for us past college, so we’re really grateful for that.”

So, what’s next for the Eichelberger’s?

Mercedes told BCH Sports she will be going to work for ACU in the fall for the athletic department in the academic center, while getting her masters. Meanwhile, Breck is preparing for the MLB Draft in July.