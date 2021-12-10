Numerous injuries can’t even stop red-hot Hawley Bearcats

The Hawley Bearcats are headed to the Class 2A Division I State Championship for the first time in school history thanks to their 7-point victory over Marlin on Thursday night.

The Bearcats entered the game beat up with injuries and missing, at least, three key players, and during the course of the game, they lost some more players.

Every team has injuries, and every team as to overcome them.

That’s exactly what Hawley did this year.

Mitch Ables said, “I am beyond proud of our kids tonight. We overcame a lot of stuff. We had some injuries that kind of hurt us. Our kids just kept plugging away and plugging away and got it done tonight. All the coaches are just extremely proud of them.”

Kenny Moore said, “We got a lot of young guys on our team. Not a lot of us are graduating. That ‘next man up’ is anybody and what we play by. Everybody is stepping up every game. Marc, he just came back this game. He had a great pick. It changed the momentum of this game, and we just got drives going after that.”

Aeneas Segura said, “It’s a great feeling. We’ve had a great three years. We’ve just gotten better every year, and we just keep pushing. It’s amazing. I can’t describe it, right now.”

One more win, and the Hawley Bearcats are state champions.

They take on Shiner for the crown on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m.