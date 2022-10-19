A new player is at the top of the All-time receptions list for the ACU Wildcats.

Former Sweetwater Mustangs receiver Kobe Clark past Jerale Badon in the Wildcats game against Stephen F. Austin, and he added six more catches to his stats in Saturday’s victory over Southern Utah.

Before the 2022 season started, Clark said he didn’t really care about the record.

That tune changed the closer he got.

Clark said, “Honestly, I’ve started to care a little bit more this year. To be able to come to ACU and start off on the right note. My freshman year I was getting playing time, and now, to be able to be a contribution to the team, it’s a cool deal. Obviously, 240, that’s a lot of receptions. Anybody on offense wants to have the ball in their hands. It’s a cool deal.”

Clark and the rest of the Wildcats are open this week, but they continu the season next week.

ACU travels up to Grand Forks to take on North Dakota on October 29.