CISCO, Texas (BCH Sports) – Non-district took an 0-4 toll on the Cisco Loboes, but things are finally turning around.

Head coach Kevin Stennett said, “You know looking back it’s really not about wins and losses, it’s about the experiences that we gained and progress that we made.”

Just in the past two weeks, the Loboes picked up a pair of district wins. Their latest, an 48-7 victory over Winters.

“We played such a brutal preseason that we knew that if we could survive it we would come out a better team and we did. And we’re happy to be in district and like I keep saying we still have a lot of work to do though,” said coach Stennett.

Senior running back Gus Hart is at the forefront of that win, with 173 yards and six touchdowns on only 14 carries.

Gus Hart said, “You know we want to try to be undefeated in district and to do that you have to play your hardest. I ran behind my blockers, I tried everything I could and it turned out pretty well.”

“Oh it’s great you know I don’t have to run every play, I can get it to my guys and they can make plays,” said quarterback Kannon Orsagh.

Hart making a huge comeback after a knee injury that left him sidelined, but Hart says he kept one goal in mind – returning to the field stronger than ever.

“On the field I kind of have to have that reckless mentality,” said Hart. “I mean you have to do anything to get into the end zone and get points. I was a little nervous coming back, I don’t want to re-injure it, but you know I’m just going to try my hardest and hopefully not do that,” Hart added.

Orsagh said, “I’m proud of him. You know he faced and injury, but he came back I think even stronger. He’s been running hard especially he showed it last week. And I think he’s going to continue to get better every week.”

“He’s getting back healthy and he’s doing what you want your seniors to do when you get into district,” said coach Stennett. “They have to step up and we have to rely on those guys, so very proud of him and he’s getting better every week,” Stennett added.

It was a great game for Hart, and he knows the team is depending on him down the stretch.

Cisco goes up against Olney on Friday at 7 p.m.