The ACU men return to action on Thursday night against Sam Houston State.

The Wildcats are rolling with a six-game winning streak.

After playing two games a week for most of the Western Athletic Conference schedule, the last two weeks the Wildcats got a break with just one game a week.

Assistant coach Antonio Bostic says it’s been a really nice break.

Bostic said, “I think it’s really good for our players and gives them time to catch their breath. We got a lot of guys playing a lot of minutes. We play a lot of guys. Our guys show up every single day in practice. We work them hard. From that point, it’s pretty good. They can take a day off. Get some bounce back in their legs and hang out and enjoy each others company. Just getting some rest at the end of the day. We all need at this point. We know how the grind can get at times from coaches to players. Just as long as they take advantage of it and get to the training room and get some treatment, I think it’ll be good for us this week.”

The Wildcats continue the season on Thursday night against Sam Houston St. in Huntsville at 6:30 p.m.