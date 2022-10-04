The Abilene High Eagles struggled in their second district game of the 2022 season and lost 36-14 to Tascosa.

The Rebels and their option offense ran past Abilene High to the tune of 398 yards on the ground and 36 points.

On the side of the field, Abilene High couldn’t move the ball consistently against the Rebels and managed just 145 yards of offense.

It was a bad night for the Eagles, but it was just one loss.

That means the team goals are still out there to be had.

Fullen said, “We are 1-1. We were in this situation last year and won out. All of our goals of playoffs and getting a piece of the district pie is still there. We’re still in control of our destiny. Our guys were not phased, disappointed, obviously, and you want it to hurt or to sting a little bit, but you can’t over celebrate victories and you can’t dwell on losses “

Abilene High returns to Shotwell Stadium on Friday night for a showdown with Amarillo Caprock.

The Longhorns and the Eagles are both 1-1 in district play.

That game starts at 7 p.m.