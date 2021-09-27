Open week is the one time Bulldogs can focus on themselves in season

The Wylie Bulldogs go things back on track on Friday night by beating the Brownwood Lions in the homecoming game.

The victory snapped a 2-game losing streak, and helped the Bulldogs finish their non-district schedule on a high note.

This week is the first week without a game since the end of August.

What does a high school football team do in the middle of the season during their open week?

Martin said, “It’s the one opportunity through out the entire season that you have to focus on the Wylie Bulldogs. Every other week, you are preparing for opponents. We will really spend a lot of time about us and about things that we have to improve. We’ll have some segments that are special teams related, a lot of special situations, a lot of situational stuff like down and distance, time on the clock. I think this week is so important. It’s so important for every team. It’s your one opportunity to work on the things you need to get better at.”

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in non-district play.

Wylie opens district play with a tough one.

State-ranked Wichita Falls Rider comes to Sandifer Stadium on October 8th.