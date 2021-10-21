Outstanding Coleman defense is ready for Cisco test

The Coleman Bluecats are undefeated on the season averaging 43 points a game, but the defense is even more impressive.

They’ve held their opponents to 25 points this season, that averages out to 4 points per game.

They have shutout half their opponents and only one team has scored twice on them.

Weldon Thomoson said, “Our kids really take pride in that. We try really hard to keep a goose egg on the scoreboard at the end of the game. It’s all the kids they work their butts off and we’ve got a good group of kids that swarm to the ball and love what they’re doing.”

The success they’re having doesn’t just happen overnight. It takes months to get where they are this season.

Ryland Gentry said, “Um it really all started in the summer, whenever we would come up here in the mornings and get our work in. Once two a days hit our coaches were pretty well prepared for the season. So once we started just repeating our stuff and getting all the basics down we really just worked our hardest.”

And their demeanor doesn’t hurt either.

Brent Bouldin said,”Our middle linebackers are really mean and outside linebackers are really mean. Like I said we just gotta dominate against Cisco and all the past teams we’ve always just been mean.”

Speaking of Cisco, Coleman has aplan against the undefeated Loboes this weekend and that plan is…

Gentry added, “Play our hardest and do our basics really. Try to light up the quarterback a couple times.”

Coleman and Cisco meet for the district lead on Friday night at Hufford Field in Coleman at 7 p.m.