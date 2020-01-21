Parker collects first career ASC Athlete of the Week Award

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the first time in her career, McMurry Track and Field freshman Kristina Parker earned the American Southwest Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week award, the league office announced Tuesday.

This week marks the first set of ASC weekly awards for the 2020 season. Parker earns the accolade in just her second career meet, as the conference did not award a winner following the December meet in Pittsburg, Kan.

Parker competed in two events at the UCO Weilert Open in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, but the one that garnered attention from the ASC was the women’s high jump. Parker finished sixth with a mark of 1.52 meters, which ranks fourth in the region and in the D3 Top 100, nationally.

“Kristina had a great weekend,” said McM Track and Field Head Coach Cody Knight. “I’m mostly proud of how well she made adjustments throughout the high jump competition. Of course the results are nice, but I’m really excited in getting to share the process with her.”

The mark is a new personal best for Parker, edging the 1.51 meter clearance she had at the Crimson and Gold Invitational last month.

Additionally, the Colorado City, Texas native had a fast split as a leg on the 4×400 relay team. Parker ran in the third slot for McMurry, helping the War Hawks place sixth with a collective time 4:23.80.

“In addition to the high jump, Kristina ran a great leg on our 4×4 which helped fuel our ladies’ belief in what they can accomplish in that event as the season continues,” Knight said.

Parker and the War Hawks will be in action next on Jan. 31 at the FasTrak Collegiate Open at the University of Houston.

