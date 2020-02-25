Parker earns ASC Athlete of the Week for Women’s Field

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the second time this season, McMurry freshman Kristina Parker was named the American Southwest Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday morning.

Parker competed at the Matador Qualifier in Lubbock, Texas this past weekend, qualifying for the women’s high jump with a starting height of 1.56 meters (5 ft.-1.25 in.). She cleared the bar on her very first attempt, setting a new personal record. She was one of five participants to qualify and one of three to clear the bar.

This mark ranks her first in the ASC and fifth in the South/Southeast Region.

On top of her field performance, Parker also competed in the War Hawks’ 4×400 relay, finishing with a time of 4:16.63 after conversion. This time ranks ninth in the region and leads the conference.

Parker is now a two-time ASC Athlete of the Week award winner, last earning the honor on Jan. 21 following the second collegiate meet of her career.

Next on the schedule for McMurry is the FasTrak Collegiate Last Chance Qualifier, a two-day meet set for Feb. 28-29 in Houston, Texas.