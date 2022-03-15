MINNEAPOLIS – Hardin-Simmons women’s basketball player Parris Parmer was named to the D3hoops.com all Region 10 team ahead of this week’s Final Four in Pittsburgh.

Parmer, the American Southwest Conference player of the year, was named to the second team. She led the Cowgirls to the ASC Tournament title where she was named MVP.

The junior from San Angelo Central led the Cowgirls in scoring 11.8 points per game. She also shot 37 percent from 3-point range and made 41 3-pointers, shot 74.6 percent at the free throw line and averaged 5.7 rebounds per game and had 73 assists and 16 blocked shots.

Full teams can be found here. https://www.d3hoops.com/awards/all-region/2021-22/region-10-women