ATLANTA – Hardin-Simmons’ senior basketball player Parris Parmer was named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division III all-star team.

She was one of 20 players picked for the team that was chosen by a committee composed of head women’s basketball coaches at NCAA Division III programs, all of whom are members of the WBCA. All players were nominated by WBCA member coaches.

Parmer was a first-team all-ASC and all-region selection and also earned honorable mention all-American honors this season.

She averaged 10.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this year and led the Cowgirls to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. The Cowgirls won their first NCAA Tournament game since 2006.

Here are the 2023 all-stars:

Anna Barry, Eastern Connecticut University

Megan Bauman, Babson College

Gabrielle Boggs, Albright College

Claire Brock, Emory University

Sondra Fan, Christopher Newport University

Savannah Feenstra, Hope College

Meghan Graff, Bates College

Aleah Grundahl, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Grace Hynes, University of Chicago

Madison Kellione, Transylvania University

Shannon Mcoy, Kean University

Bridget Monaghan, University of Scranton

Morgan Morrison, Smith College

Kaylee Murphy, University of California, Santa Cruz

Parris Parmer, Hardin-Simmons University

Jessie Ruden, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Brynn Serbin, Ohio Northern University

Anaya Simmons, Christopher Newport University

Gabby Timmer, Calvin University

Katie Titus, University of Rochester

About the WBCA

Founded in 1981, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to the organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit WBCA.org for more details about the association.