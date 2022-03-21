The ACU Wildcats continue spring football practice on Tuesday afternoon at Anthony Field.

New head coach Keith Patterson is obviously trying to rebuild the program on the field, but that process goes beyond the field.

He says his guys have to be proud to ACU Wildcats.

Patterson said, “We are not only trying to get them to gel as a team. We are trying to get them to try to become a part of this university and the other sports. We are trying to get out and support our other teams. There has to be a sense of pride in the logo that they wear. We are trying to create that with them.”

The Wildcats are schedule to practice on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday this week.

Saturday’s practice is open to the public.