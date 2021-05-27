Pavkovich representing HSU at Tennis National Championships

It is time for the College Tennis National Championships, and Hardin-Simmons University’s Alex Pavkovich is competing in the Men’s Singles bracket.

Pavkovich is from Australia, and he says HSU has been like a second home for him during his time in Abilene.

He says he is both proud and excited to have the opportunity represent his school and his team at nationals.

“When I transferred here, talking to Coach Williford that was the main goal, to make it to nationals. I wanted to try to win a conference title too with the guys. We fell short in the finals, but we’re going to come back next year and hopefully pull that out. I definitely feel like I’ve hit my peak at the right time after having so many months off, and not training properly,” said Pavkovich

Pavkovich’s first match in the Men’s Singles National Championship is Friday at 11:00am.