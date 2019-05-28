Payne named 2nd Team All-American

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 28, 2019 - D3BASEBALL.COM --The 2019 D3baseball.com All-American teams have been announced and Howard Payne has landed senior outfielder Noah Payne on the year's list.

Noah Payne – Second Team All-American – Outfield

A First Team All-West Region selection in the outfield, Payne finished the regular season third in the American Southwest Conference in batting avg. at .401, second in slugging pct. at .768, second in on base pct. with .508, first in runs scored with 50, sixth in RBIs with 44, fifth in total bases with 109, first in hit by pitches with 15, sixth in stolen bases with 18, and first in the nation in triples with 12. He received all-conference honors all four years playing for the Jackets including 1st Team All-ASC this season.

A total of 848 players were nominated for the 13th annual D3baseball.com All-America team. The list comprised first, second, third, fourth and honorable mention teams.