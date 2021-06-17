Petree appoints former player Brynn Wilson to assistant coach

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Volleyball head coach Cammie Petree did not have to look very far to find her newest assistant coach, announcing recent graduate Brynn Wilson for the position on Thursday.

Wilson, who graduated from McMurry University this past May, will transition immediately from assisting her teammates at the setter position to assisting the program from the coach’s office.

“I am so excited to have Brynn Wilson back in our program,” said Petree, who enters her 26th season as head coach this fall. “Her knowledge of the game and leadership skills are strong, and her enthusiasm is contagious. She is a tremendous role model who is dedicated to bettering the lives of those around her. I have no doubt she will continue to have a positive impact on our team both on and off the court.”

Wilson transferred to McMurry from Lubbock Christian University and lettered two seasons for the War Hawks as a setter. She led the team with 4.65 assists per set as a senior and totaled 4.36 assists per set to rank second on the team in 2019.

But her impact went much further than the court.

Wilson was named the American Southwest Conference West Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year in 2021. She is also a two-time Coach Neel Lemond Heart of a War Hawk Award winner, receiving the award in both years of eligibility. The award is voted on by McMurry’s coaches and staff and awarded to the scholar-athlete that best exemplifies traits of good sportsmanship and servant leadership.

“I am so excited to be here at McMurry,” Wilson said. “To be coaching under Cammie Petree is a privilege. Starting off my coaching career with an opportunity to pour back into a program that impacted me greatly during my time at McMurry is a blessing. I would like to thank Coach Petree and Sam Ferguson for believing in me and entrusting me to be the assistant volleyball coach.”

The former Brynn Warnack married her husband, Thomas Wilson, in July 2020. She is the daughter of Bret and Jennifer Warnack and is originally from Denton, Texas. She now resides in Abilene.