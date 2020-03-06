Physical and mental toughness a point of emphasis for ACU in the spring

The ACU Wildcats held practice number three of the Spring today over at Anthony Field in preparation for the upcoming 2020 season.

Head Coach Adam Dorrel’s team returns 17 starters from last season’s 5-7 ball club. That number includes eleven on the offensive side of the ball.

The Wildcats are not happy with picking up just five wins in 2019, and they are looking forward to improving this Spring.

“The things that we’ve really been trying to stress since we go back in January is our mental and physical toughness. I don’t think that was as consistent as it needed to be at times last year. That’s just been a huge emphasis of what we’ve been trying to right now is our physical and mental toughness. We are talking a lot about vocal leadership. We’ve got guys that are doing things the right way. They are taking care of themselves, but that’s not good enough. We’ve really challenged guys on their body language. We are trying to grade everything in the Spring.”

A key loss for ACU is quarterback Luke Anthony who transfered to Louisiana Tech. Sema’j Davis and Iowa transfer Payton Mansell will battle for that job.