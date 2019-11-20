Pied Pipers finding all kinds of ways to score

The Hamlin Pied Pipers continued to roll this season with a big win over Menard in the first round of the playoffs.

The Pipers scored 64 points in the game, but the offense wasn’t the only group putting points on the board.

The special teams came up with a pari of punt returns for touchdowns, and the defense scored two times.

It should worry other teams that a very good Hamlin offense isn’t alone in the point scoring during their games.

Russell Lucas said, “It’s always nice when you can score points without your offense on the field. This last week we scored four non-offensive touchdowns. Two of those were on special teams. You always feel like you are stealing some points when you do that.”

Cutter Martin said, “It’s hard for other teams to stop us on offense while we have another threat on special teams.”

Jevon Williams said, “Most of the times we just glad people are afraid to kick it to us. When they do stuff like that, we know at that point that they are afraid of our special teams, and when other teams see that, it causes some type of fear.”

The Pipers continue the 2019 playoffs on Thursday night in Seymour.

8-2 Hamlin takes on Quanah in the area round at 7:30 p.m.