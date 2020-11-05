Pied Pipers prepared for showdown with Lockney

Despite being unbeaten in the 2020 season, the Hamlin Pied Pipers have had to battle some adversity. For the past three weeks, they haven’t been able to play any games due to Covid-19 concerns. Now, they enter the field with a very tall task. They have to face undefeated Lockney on the road. This one will not be simple, if they want to secure yet another gold ball after district play.

Russell Lucas said, “They’ve got a good team. They’ve really turned things around up there. They are 7-0. They’ve got a lot of confidence that they are playing with. They’ve got a big group of kids. Physically, they are big in stature. It’s going to be a little bit of a challenge for us. They run a little more of a grind it out offense than we’ve been use to in our districts down in the south part. We’ve faced three now that are wing type teams. It’ll be a little different. We are going to have to play good defense to keep them from controlling the clock. We need to have the ball in our hands, so that we can get some points on the board. That’ll be the challenge.”

Jackson Sepeda said, “We just been prepping up like we would any other week, a day at a time, a week at a time. Just going about what we have to do to play our game. I don’t know much about Lockney except what we’ve seen on film. They are pretty run heavy. If we can just do what we’ve been doing on offense all year, I think we’ll be alright.”

Braydin Warner said, “This game is big for us because we haven’t played in three weeks. We need to get back in our grove and get our momentum back, and we need to get a win under our belt to get some confidence.”

Ethan Byerly said, “I know they are undefeated right now, and so are we. We want to stay undefeated, so we are just going to play hard. Try to make ourselves better before the playoffs.”

Undefeated Hamlin against undefeated Lockney will be a classic. It’s on Friday at 7 p.m. in Lockney.