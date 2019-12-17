Pied Pipers preparing for first State Title appearance

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are heading into uncharted territory on Thursday morning.

They are in the State Championship for the first time in school history and they are playing in the best football stadium in the world for the first time.

They are the best team in school history, but the Pipers are all trying to keep things in perspective.

Head Coach Russell Lucas said, “It took about 24 hours for me to realize that we had actually accomplished something that has been a goal of ours for many years. A lot of guys coach an entire career and don’t get to experience this. It is late in my career, I don’t know hate late it is in my career, but it’s definitely a blessing to get to experience it.”

Braydin Warner said, “It still feels surreal at this point but I feel like, after the season and after this week, we will be able to look back and say wow, we were the best team to ever play at Hamlin. It’s always been a dream of mine to play there, I want to play there in the future, maybe in the Cotton Bowl for a Big 12 team. It’s just still surreal at this moment.”

The Pipers play Mart for the State Championship on Thursday.

They meet in Arlington at AT&T Stadium at 11 A.M.