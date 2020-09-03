Pipers looking for identity in effort to return to state in 2020

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are in the process of trying to repeat their performance from the 2019 season.

They went to the state championship game for the first time in school history last year, and this year, they want to do it, again.

Most don’t how tough that really is for a football team.

It’s hard to keep the intensity and drive, but the Pipers say they see little difference and are focused on doing it, again.

Jackson Sepeda said, “It’s Week 2, so you really don’t expect a lot to come together. We’ve been playing varsity since we were freshmen, for a lot of us. It helps that we have that experience and just know how to do it all.”

Russell Lucas said, “We really don’t have our identity figured out yet. We’ll just have wait to see what that is, and then we will go from there.”

Sepeda added, “You’ve always got to have confidence. You can’t go out there without confidence. That’s something Hamlin’s big on. Hamlin lives on football. You got to go out there and have confidence every week and do your best.”

Hamlin is on the road this week to take on Hawley this week.

The Pipers are ranked second in Class 2A Division II.

Hawley is ranked 7th in Class 2A Division I.