Pirates prepare for 4th straight appearance in regional tournament

The Eula Pirates are grinding this season and find themselves in the regional tournament for the fourth straight year. In the last three years they’ve been beat out of the fourth round, so you can guess this team is ready to get in the game move on to the regional finals.

Head Coach Josh Fostel said, “Obviously, we feel like if we keep putting ourself in this position that’s our goal is to get to the regional tournament and get in a two day situation where we got a chance to win two games and get to San Antonio. We’re excited about the opportunity and hopefully we can breakthrough.”

David Phillips said, “This is only my second time being apart of this, but we’re ready we’re tired of getting there and losing the first game. We’re putting in work, I’m tired from half of practice, so we’re ready.”

Eula will will go toe to toe with Slidell in the regional semifinals. Not only is Slidell the defending state champions, but they’re also the team that knocked out the Pirates last year. There’s certainly some revenge brewing within this Eula squad.

Phillips said, “Yeah hopefully, that’s the plan for sure. We’re trying to do exactly what they did.”

Fostel said, “You know we’re a different team, we got some of the same guys and of course we remember the feeling in that locker room afterwards, so that’s what all of our work has been is to get to this point and have another chance, but once we get on the court it’s gonna be who executes the best. It’ll be a lot more about the two teams this year than revenge from last year.”

Slidell and Eula face off Friday at 5 in Mansfield.