Pirates ready to go after 1st round bye

Unlike the rest of the classifications in the UIL, district champs in Class A get a bye in the first round.

One of the teams with the bye was the Eula Pirates.

Head coach Josh Fostel’s team is riding a streak of three straight appearances in the regional tournament, and they hope to get at least that far against this year.

David Phillips said, “We got the bye. We got the playoff practice game. We took care of it and try to go. Last year, our first playoff game was huge. We shot like 60 from the three. I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that again, but we get in the zone quick.”

Josh Fostel said, “We are in the toughest region in the state. We know what’s out ahead of us. We got to take it one game at a time and just try to advance. We feel good about where we are, but we realize the challenge that’s ahead.”

It’s finally time for the Pirates to take the floor in the playoffs.

They are set to meet May in Bangs on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.