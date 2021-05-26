Pitching leads Albany Lions to Class 2A Regional Semifinal

The state ranked Albany Lions have made it to the Class 2A Regional Semifinals, and according to the team their best ball is still ahead of them.

In the quarterfinals last weekend the Lions swept the Hawley Bearcats in two games, and their pitching was the story of the series.

Senior Cade Neve threw a one-hitter in game one of the series, and in the top of the 7th of game two the Lions scored four runs to seal the win.

Head Coach David Fairchild says his team has a chip on its shoulder heading into their showdown with New Deal.

Head Coach David Fairchild says, “I like the way they battled in game two against Hawley. Nobody got their heads down. We found a way to get our bats alive and that’s what we’re going to have this weekend. We’re facing a very good New Deal team and it’s time to get everything all together.”

Cade Neve added, “As a freshman you come in and that’s what you look forward to. You want to go play for a state championship. We’ve been fortunate enough to actually play in a state game sophomore year, but we got knocked out after the first round, and we’d just love to go back and have another shot at it.”

Games one and two between Albany and New Deal are in Snyder on Thursday starting at 2:00pm.

The winner advances to the Region Final, to play the winner of Anson and Stinnett West Texas.