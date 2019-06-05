Pitching led Albany to State Tournament

June 4, 2019 - The Albany Lions are on the verge of their second appearance in the state baseball tournament in three years.

The Lions rolled through the first five rounds of the playoffs with a 10-1 record.

The Lions can score runs, but pitching and defense are leading the way.

Head coach David Fairchild's team gave up just over two runs in a game on the way to state.

Fairchild said, "We used everybody, our whole pitching staff and they came through in clutch plays. We made a lot of great defensive plays, it was a great team effort and with our pitching, we couldn't ask for much better. I think we came out focused and we forgot about the distractions on the outside and worry about what is on the inside. I told the kids to get us on the dance floor, get us on the dance floor and see if we can dance our way to the big game. I was proud of all of our pitching."

Albany faces a tough on on Wednesday night in Round Rock.

They play defending state champion Big Sandy.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

