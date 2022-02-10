TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With the playoffs on the horizon, the Jim Ned girls basketball team is 30-1. As the impressive season for the Jim Ned Lady Indians continues, the stellar play of junior guard Ashlynn Galvin can be traced back to her aunt, Becky Fisher, who is currently in a battle with triple negative breast cancer.

“I had seven tumors on my lungs and two on my liver. It metastasized to my liver, and so I became stage four and considered terminal, and at that point I was told I needed to go ahead and make my arrangements, and I was going to go fast,” said Becky Fisher.

Before each game, Galvin writes a little message on her wrist to make sure her family is with her every step of the way.

“I put ‘P4B,’ and it’s ‘Play for Becky,’ and it’s just something to always remind me like, I need to be thankful for every day I get,” said Ashlynn Galvin.

“She knows what the outcome potentially is going to be, and she just takes that, and takes it to another level of, ‘I want to be this much better. I want to play this much better, I want to live in the moment,'” said Fisher.

In order to escape and deal with the harsh reality of the situation, Galvin has been placing more of an emphasis on playing basketball than ever before.

“You could be thinking the worst whenever you’re off the court, but once you step on that court and play with your team, like, you don’t think about anything else except for the game, and it’s really helped me because it’s relieved a lot of stress,” said Galvin.

As word spread about Fisher’s diagnosis throughout the Tuscola community, family, friends, and church members stepped up to help give Fisher and her family a vacation they’ll always remember.

“Within two days they raised money and booked a trip to Disney World. I mean, people have been incredible,” said Fisher.

“It restored my faith in humanity. Turn around and you see all of the goodness and the love and the compassion that’s poured out by everyone who’s surrounded us and prayed for us, and supported us. It really is overwhelming,” said Derek Galvin.

Fisher says she has been following the success of her niece and the Lady Indians as they prepare for the playoffs, and even with her chaotic treatment schedule, she plans to go to as many games as she can.

Jim Ned starts the 2022 playoffs on Monday against Crane in San Angelo at 6:00 p.m.