Players to Watch: Behren Morton

The Big Country has been blessed with many great talents over the years. For those living in Eastland, watching the Mavericks will be something special in 2019 with Junior Behren Morton under center once again.

Behren Morton said, “Kind of taking that role that I need to take in for the team this year, just looking forward to a good season with a lot of returners coming back on the outside, just trying to fill in that line, but looking forward to a good season.”

Morton is the real deal. A 4-star rated recruit, Morton is bound for another breakout season with the Mavericks. In 2018, Morton threw for 2,664 yards and 18 TDs. His goal is to help lead the Mavericks to the state title while also breaking a few records through the air as well.

Morton said, “Just winning games now is just relying on my teammates to make the right plays, the right routes, making those plays that we need and trusting the line up front.”

Morton has had a very busy off-season, receiving double-digit offers and counting from top-tier Division I schools, including Texas Tech, TCU, Texas A&M, Baylor, USC, and Wisconsin.

Morton said, “It means a lot from other coaches at the college level to see that I have the potential to play D1. It means a lot but I still have two more seasons to play, and you’ve got to give all the glory to God who gave you this chance to play the great game. You’ve just got to look at it in that perspective but it’s really to see all that happen.”

The multi-sport athlete, who also happens to be a pretty great cornhole player and fisherman in his free time, will be spending the majority of his time this year carving up defenses once again.

Morton said, “You worry about more of your character than your reputation. Who are you behind closed doors and who are you going to be when nobody is watching. I think I do a good job of putting in the hours that nobody else is doing, while they’re sitting and watching TV and I’m out there doing work. I don’t try to go out there and be the big shot, I just go out there and play the game that I love and I look forward to that every Friday night.”

Behren Morton, a BCH Sports Player to Watch.