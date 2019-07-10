Players to Watch: Braydin Warner and Jackson Sepeda

The Hamlin Pied Pipers were a force to be reckoned with in 2018 when they put up their best record in four years, rolling through the regular season and making a trip to the Region 1-2A Finals before falling to district foe Albany. While the Pied Pipers had a number of standout stars on their 2018 team, two especially stood out: quarterback Braydin Warner, and running back Jackson Sepeda.

Braydin Warner said, “It’s a lot of fun, the football field feels like home for most of us, it’s just we’re in our element, it’s peaceful, we’re not having to worry about this or that, this girl, that girl, this guy that guy, we’re just on the football field having fun with the boys doing what we love, we’re in our element having fun.”

Jackson Sepeda said, “Last season we had a good playoff run, it didn’t end how everybody preferred for it to end, but that’s just how it goes sometimes. You learn a lot from two losss like that to the same team and it really gives you a chance to look back and you can’t underestimate any team out there.”

The dynamic duo combined for over 4000 yards last season, with Braydin throwing for 2,414 yards and 26 touchdowns, and Jackson running for 1,411 yards with 30 touchdowns of his own. But what stands out over the crazy stats is that they both did THAT as sophomores.

Warner said, “It’s fun because we get to joke around in the backfield and make fun of players, the other team, other coaches, we’ll talk crap to our linemen. Our linemen do great every day, pass block really well every game, run block really well every game. If I don’t have it, Jackson doesn’t have it, Jackson’s a little banged up, I’m a little banged up, we can kind of lean on each other in the backfield and the team can lean on us and we’re able to switch around what we can, just do what the other can’t at the time.”

So with another year of experience under their belts, the sky is the limit for the junior juggernauts.

Sepeda said, “I mean nothing less than a district championship obviously after the loss. Then just taking it one game at a time and focusing on who we play, what we have to work on, and obviously just having fun through it all.”

Warner said, “This year we’re expecting bigger numbers I’d say, trying to just be more dominant than we were last year and dominate all aspects of the game, not just a little bit of throwing, a little bit of running, dominate on defense as well. Our whole team’s goal is a state championship this year. I think it’s our best shot we’ve had in a while. We expect to be in Dallas and we expect to have a ring on our finger at the end of the game.”

The backfield tandem of Warner and Sepeda, BCH Sports Players to Watch.