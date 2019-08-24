Players to Watch in 2019

The Hamlin Pied Pipers and the Albany Lions wowed us in the 2018 season with a pair of outstanding games. Albany won both games, but both of them went down to the wire. The first time around, Hamlin came from way back at halftime before Albany was able to score the game winner to clinch the district title. The Lions and Pipers met again in the playoffs four weeks later, and that game was just as good. Ben West threw five touchdown passes and returned a controversial fumble for a score to help Albany claim the victory. This time around, Hamlin enters the season ranked third by Texas Football. As you may have guessed Hamlin is the favorite to win the Week 11 meeting. Albany is ranked sixth, and head coach Denney Faith's Lions are 58-0 in district in the last 11 seasons. We can't wait for Week 11 in Hamlin.

Eight weeks before that, Abilene High and Cooper get together for the 59th Crosstown Showdown at Shotwell Stadium. Abilene High won last year's meeting 20-13, and the Eagles have owned this series since 2004. The Eagles are 12-3 in the Showdown. With that said, the Cougars still lead the overall series, and it's going to take Abilene High a long time to catch up. Cooper owns 34 victories in 58 meetings in this series. This year, Abilene High brings new head coach Mike Fullen into the game. Fullen isn't a stranger to the Showdown, but it's his first time to be in charge at Abilene High. Cooper comes into the 2019 meeting with high hopes. They are loaded on the defensive side of the ball, and the offense appears to full of weapons for head coach Aaron Roan. Abilene High and Cooper meet in the Crosstown Showdown on September 13 at Shotwell Stadium.