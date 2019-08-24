Players to Watch in 2019

Here are some of the players to watch in the 2019 season. We start at Cooper for that. Junior running back Noah Garcia burst on to the scene last year for the cougars. He rushed for over 15-hundred yards on just 175 attempts. That’s almost nine yards a carry and he scored 11 touchdowns. The Cougars are expecting more this year.
We’ve got our eye on another quarterback, but this one is a junior. Eastland quarterback Behren Morton is a 4-star recruit that’s getting offers from schools in the Big 12, Pac-12, the SEC, and the Big 10. He threw for almost 27-hundred yards and 18 touchdowns. You should expect even more this time around.