Playing surface, dugouts among notable additions to McMurry softball complex

ABILENE, Texas. – McMurry University Softball will have a new home come February 2020, as the newly-built Edwards Field sees numerous additions in preparation for the season opener.

“This project is a dream come true for our scholar-athletes at McMurry,” said Sam Ferguson, Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics. “It has been fun working with Kathi and Murray, Coach McNally and Joe Johnson at Sports Field Solutions to transform this space into Edwards Field. Thanks to the creativity and the innovation of the staff at Sports Field Solutions, we have seen very few challenges on this project, which is a unique experience. SFS is doing a wonderful job for us. We couldn’t be more pleased with our progress.”

Below are some of the progressions as of early December:

Grass and dirt in place for playing surface

Concrete poured behind home plate for grandstands, press box, etc.

Backstop and netting are in place

Dugouts have been constructed, will be finished before January

Fence posts along outfield are in the ground and fencing will be in place by 12/15

Bullpens alongside both dugouts have been set-up

Video board and scoreboard are on-site and are scheduled for installation by 12/15

Prior to McMurry’s 2020 home opener on Feb. 8 against Trinity, Edwards Field will have bleachers, a 24-foot long press box, a scoreboard and video board combination in left field, finished dugouts, fencing around the field and branding along the stadium.

“We are thrilled to be nearing the end of the completion of Edwards Field,” said McMurry Softball Coach David McNally. “This upcoming week, we have some very exciting events happening at the softball field including our state-of-the-art scoreboard being put in, as well as bleachers and our fence.

“The softball team and staff cannot wait to begin our first practice at our new home. Coach Sean Slavin and I picked up our equipment from Red Bud Park and turned in our keys, so to say we are ready to get to work is an understatement.”

On behalf of McMurry’s softball program, McNally said he is grateful for the Edwards family and is open to walk-throughs for anyone interested in seeing the progress of Edwards Field.

“All this would not be possible without the support of the Edwards family, as well as our McMurry family,” he said. “As I watch this field take shape I am overcome with joy and gratitude for those who give so selflessly. I thoroughly enjoy leading this team and building this program with the support and backing of such honorable people.”

Ferguson said that a project of this caliber takes many hands to come together, and this project exemplified that idea.

“Edward Fields is a great example of what a team can accomplish together,” Ferguson said. “By combining efforts of many stakeholders associated with McMurry – from the McMurry administration, to the Board of Trustees, coaching staff, scholar-athletes and donors – we are building a special home for our softball team.

“We are especially grateful for the Edwards Family for making our dreams come to life. Their commitment affords us a recruiting edge and allow us to provide an exceptional scholar-athlete experience while Developing Champions for Life. We are all excited about February’s first pitch at Edwards Field.”